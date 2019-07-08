It was indeed a 'Happy Birthday' for Ranveer Singh, courtesy Deepika Padukone!

On July 6, Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday and social media pages were flooded with wishes and messages for the actor. One of the sweetest messages was by none other than his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. She shared a cute childhood photo of Ranveer with a heartfelt message stating, "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..."

Currently, Deepika and Ranveer are in London where they are shooting for Kabir Khan's '83. Thus, they both rang in Ranveer's birthday together! Now, Ranveer took to his Instagram page and shared a candid click of Deepika flashing her million watts smile. In the photo, DP is seen sitting on a chair donning a casual-cool look and it's a delightful sight, indeed. Ranveer posted the photo with a sweet caption stating, "High on Cake! @deepikapadukone #happybirthdaytome"

Check it out below:

Earlier, while talking to Bombay Times, when Deepika was asked about working with Ranveer after their marriage, she said, "When you are in the business of movies, you are playing a character. Of course, all of this is yet to play out, but at the end of the day, you are essaying a role, and at that point, you are not thinking whether your co-actor is your husband, brother or someone you know closely. All you try to do is, be honest in that moment. The personal equation doesn’t spill over into the workspace. I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film."