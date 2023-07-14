Headlines

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

Mohit Raina opened up about the negative reactions Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush received from the audience and asserted that the makers are responsible for the sad fate of the film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

Actor Mohit Raina, who is popularly known for playing Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev reacted to the audience backlash, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush faced. Om Raut-directed cinematic adaptation of Ramayana was expected to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Sadly, the film was panned by the masses and critics, and after a record-breaking start, the film suffered a free fall and crashed at the box office. The controversial dialogues penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the depiction of iconic characters irked the audience. Thus, Adipurush had to face a massive backlash from the audience as well. 

Now, Mohit has opened up about the unfavourable response Adipurush received from the audience. While interacting with DNA India, Mohit asserted that when a maker tries to make content based on an Indian epic, or on its characters, they are liable and responsible to take care of audience sentiments, "Agar aap creatively kuch karte hai, ya aapka kuch creative aspect hai, ya vision hai. ek certain project ko le ke. Aur aap audience ke liye banate hai. Toh aap (makers) unke liye responsible hai. You're liable towards them (When you go creative with a certain subject, you are making it for the audience. So, the makers are liable and responsible to our audience'.)"

READ: Mohit Raina opens up about digital revolution with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive 

Raina further added that when we make a series or a film, we make it for the audience, and we want maximum participation from them. "Hum jab kuch banate hai toh apne liye toh banate nahi, Hum jo consume karte hai, woh apne toh karte nahi." Mohit explained it further by giving an example of dining out. "when we go out to eat, we either order our food or we ask the chef to recommend his best dish. When we don't like a particular thing in the dish, we asked Chef to rectify it, and he does it. Because at the end of the day, we are delivering to their customers- to the audience." Mohit continued, "So definitely the makers have to be responsible and they need to understand that we are here to serve the audience. Agar audience hi dekhne ke liye nahi hogi, toh hum banayege kis ke liye (To whom are we catering, if we don't have an audience for our content)." As Jagran reported, till day 25, Adipurush earned Rs 404.25 crores approx. Mohit's latest film, Ishq-E-Nadaan is streaming on Jio Cinema. 

