'Is this civilised society?' Netizens thrash abusive trolls for comments on Shabana Azmi after accident

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's car met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway at 3:30 pm on Saturday. This led to reports of Shabana suffering from serious injuries and she was immediately admitted to MGM hospital. As per ANI's tweet, "Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi and her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital"

Soon after the news broke out, many wished for her speedy recovery and prayed that there are no major health concerns. The actor has suffered from minor injuries on her nose and is currently in the state of shock. However, many people on Twitter posted heartless comments like 'Karma' and many more. They were dissed by netizens for showing inhumanity and spreading hatred.

Check out a few reactions below:

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health."

Javed Saab has escaped unhurt and is by her side during the time of concern. As per reports, Shabana's brother Baba Azmi also rushed to the hospital where the actor is getting treated.