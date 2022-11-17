India Lockdown Trailer: Madhur Bhandarkar film revisits horrors of Covid-19, depicts common man's pandemic ordeal

Credit: Prateik Babbar/Instagram

During the tough times of Covid-19, the world changed its way of functioning. Be it transportation occupation, everything was changed as the world was under a lockdown. For almost two years, people in India were trapped inside their houses.

For some, the lockdown was fun as they got the opportunity to be with their families while for others it was an everyday struggle to fight against livelihood. Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film India Lockdown featuring Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, and Sai Tamhankar, depicts the horror of the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Thursday, the makers of the film dropped the much-awaited trailer of India Lockdown. Netizens have been praising the trailer as they are able to relate with the storyline. One of them wrote, “Shweta basu too good she's super under-rated badly waiting for the film 2 weeks left.”

Earlier, we at DNA, spoke to the National Award-winning director, Madhur Bhandarkar, and asked him about his decision to cast a leading lady from the South film industry in Babli Bouncer and also asked for his opinion of the North vs South debate. Speaking about the latter, Madhur Bhandarkar told DNA, "Honestly, I don't look into this at all. For me, it's a film, it is Indian cinema. I used to deliver video cassettes and I have watched all kinds of films Hindi, Marathi, and South. I never differentiated."

Read|Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar reacts to North vs South debate, says 'for me Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan...'

He added, "There was a time when such as Bombay, Roja, Hindustani, Pushpak, Appu Raja, these were all South Indian films which did well at the box office. So, we never look at it from his perspective that it is a South Indian film. The language may be different, but for me, it is an Indian film. For me, everybody is a big star. For me, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan, both are big stars. And in today's time when there is OTT, we are all watching all kinds of cinema including Tamil, and Malayalam. I've always said 'art has no boundaries, especially films'."