'India ka Tom Cruise': Hrithik Roshan steals the limelight at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is the best-looking guy in India, often steals the limelight wherever he goes. On Saturday night, the actor arrived at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony in a white kurta pajama, teamed up with a jacket.

Needless to say, the actor was looking handsome in his attire. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on social media with the caption, “Our very own handsome Munda!! Hrithik Roshan in traditional is a blessing.”

Netizens have been reacting to the video and praising the actor for his looks. One of them wrote, “God took his time to create Hrithik, just look at him.” The second one said, “India ka Tom Cruise, age is just a number for him.” The third one said, “The man is too handsome.” The fourth one said, “Day by day he is getting younger than before.”

The fifth one said, “Damn he is so handsome.” The sixth person commented, “Unbeatable.” The seventh person commented, “Aging like fine wine.” The eighth person wrote, “Hrithik man crush.”

For the unversed, producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with Yoga teacher and writer Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday, June 11. The couple hosted their mehendi ceremony on Saturday night, which was attended by multiple celebs including Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, whom he married in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January this year, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

On the worth front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie Vikram Vedha helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the movie. He will be next seen in the movie Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The action-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release next year. Not only this, the actor also has Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 in the pipeline wherein he will reportedly be seen having an intense action sequence with Jr NTR.

