Hrithik Roshan says this ‘naughty’ statement in old viral video: ‘I get nude…’

Hrithik Roshan gives a 'naughty' reply to a reporter in an old viral video who asked him if he would get nude in a film. Fans react.

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Fighter. The actor is one of the fittest in the Bollywood industry and impresses fans with his perfectly toned body. An old video of the actor is taking rounds on social media wherein he can be seen passing a ‘naughty’ statement.

A Reddit user shared an old video of Hrithik Roshan interacting with media at an award function in 2015. The actor was seen all dressed up in a wine-colored formal suit which he paired with a black t-shirt and matching shoes. In the video, the actor is apparently asked if he would go nude for a film to which, Hrithik replied, “No, I get nude somewhere else, not in films.”

Hrithik Roshan’s reply had fans calling him ‘naughty’. One of the fans commented, “We need some more candid statements for fun. And lesser moral policing and boycott idiots. Fun Hrithik is a W!” Another wrote, “Oops! Naughty Hrithik! Why tease our imagination like that?” Another wrote, “Lovely Hrithik.” Another wrote, “I just assumed he meant when he showers.” Fans also shared Kangana Ranaut’s gif in the comment section.

Hrithik Roshan recently grabbed attention when he attended the IIFA Awards 2023. The actor won the Best Actor award this year and was seen grooving to Ek Pal Ka Jeena with Vicky Kaushal.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie Vikram Vedha helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the movie. He will be next seen in the movie Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The action-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release next year. Not only this, the actor also has Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 in the pipeline wherein he will reportedly be seen having an intense action sequence with Jr NTR.