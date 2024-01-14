Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

Himesh Reshammiya has worked as an actor in about 9 films in 13 years, but all of them were a flop. Till now, not a single film of his has proved to be a hit at the box office. Now, Himesh Reshammiya is all set to release a film called 'Badass Ravikumar' in which he will play a lead role.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 12:00 PM IST


In the Bollywood industry, every actor wants to make their luck shine, for which they work hard, but luck does not favour everyone. Many times, singers also tried their hand at acting but had to face failure. There is one such famous singer and musician, who has been trying to become a hit actor for the last 13 years, but every time he has faced only disappointment.

Himesh Reshammiya is a famous singer and music director of the entertainment industry. He has won the hearts of people with his many hit songs. In the last few years, Himesh tried his luck in acting along with singing, but he proved to be a flop every time. The interesting thing is that not a single film of his was a hit at the box office, but he has continued his efforts to date.

Himesh Reshammiya's first film as a main lead was 'Aap Kaa Surroor' which was released in the year 2007. In this film, he shared the screen with Hansika Motwani. All its songs were sung by Himesh himself and he also composed the music of the film. However, this film, made for Rs 9 crore, proved to be average at the box office in terms of earnings.

Exactly one year later, Satish Kaushik made the movie 'Karzzzz' with Himesh Reshammiya, which was a remake of the 1980 super flop film 'Karz'. After the release, the condition of this movie was such that the makers were desperate to even recover the cost. In the year 2008, Himesh Reshammiya's 'Karzzzz' movie proved to be a disaster.

After this, Himesh Reshammiya worked in many films, but he did not get success. Not a single film among them did well at the box office. Himesh Reshammiya also worked with Akshay Kumar in the film 'Khiladi 786', but this film also proved to be average.

Himesh Reshammiya has worked as an actor in about 9 films in 13 years, but all of them were a flop. Till now, not a single film of his has proved to be a hit at the box office. Now, Himesh Reshammiya is all set to release a film called 'Badass Ravikumar' in which he will play a lead role. It will be the 11th movie of Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role.

