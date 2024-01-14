Meet actress who gave many flop films, then became first to give Rs 1000 crore film, not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia

Headlines

Ramya recently gave an interview to Galatta where she said that initially, her films in both Tamil and Telugu were continuously flopping. She started feeling that she was not a good performer.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

article-main
It is not so easy for actors to make a mark in the world of entertainment. In the initial stages, every actor has to work hard to establish themselves. Today, we will talk about a 52-year-old actress from the South, who has worked in many superhit films to date. But, there was a time when her films were continuously a flop at the box office. After this, she spread such magic of her talent that her name became famous everywhere.

There was a time in the career of this beautiful actress when she was not getting recognition in Hindi films. Her Tamil films were also not as successful. Her films were continuously falling flat and there was a time when she was tagged as a flop actress.

The name of the actress we are talking about today is Ramya Krishnan. Recently, she was seen in the film 'Jailer' with Rajinikanth. She currently has many big projects in South Cinema and is counted among the busiest actresses in the South.

Ramya was born in September 1970 in Madras (present-day Chennai). She is the niece of Tamil film actor, comedian, and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Cho Ramaswamy. She started her acting career with the Malayalam film 'Neram Pularumbol'. This was the first movie where Ramya acted, but it had a delayed release in 1986. Her first release was 'Vellai Manasu' in 1985, a Tamil movie opposite Y. G. Mahendra.

Ramya recently gave an interview to Galatta where she said that initially, her films in both Tamil and Telugu were continuously flopping. She started feeling that she was not a good performer. Ramya said, "I could not be successful in my acting career for a long time and it was a very troublesome time."

Ramya further said "the failure of my films had troubled my mother also. She once asked me after watching one of my films, 'how will you survive?' My mother is my biggest support system."

After a series of failures in both Tamil and Telugu, she achieved fame through K. Viswanath's 'Sutradharulu', released in 1989.

Ramya, who appeared opposite Sanjay Dutt in 'Khalnayak', has now become a big name in the South. ​She brought so much life to the character of 'Rajamata Sivagami Devi' in SS Rajamouli's film 'Baahubali' that even today, the audiences remember that character. "Baahubali: Part 1' did a business of more than Rs 1800 crores worldwide.

Ramya now has offers to work in some of the best films from all film industries. Talking about her fees, Ramya Krishnan charges Rs 3 to 4 crores for a film. Her net worth reportedly is Rs 98 crore.

