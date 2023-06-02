Ileana D'Cruz hints at secret engagement with viral Instagram photo amid pregnancy, who is the mystery man?

Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, has fans excited yet again after her recent Instagram story hinted at her secret engagement. Ileana D'Cruz recently grabbed headlines after she teased her followers with a beach photo of an unknown destination. On her Instagram stories, Ileana D'Cruz captioned the video as 'babymoon', without giving much away.

READ | How Nita Ambani lost 18 kgs: Weight loss, diet, workout with son Anant Ambani

Ileana D'Cruz has now sent her fans into a frenzy after she took to her Instagram stories to post photos of dining with her partner. In one of the photos, Ileana D'Cruz and her boyfriend’s hands are intertwined, featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, "My idea of romance - surely can’t let him eat in peace."

Check out the photo here

It was in April this year that Ileana D'Cruz first announced her pregnancy. Sharing a monochrome photo of a onesie, Ileana D'Cruz shared that she was welcoming her first child. However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child.

READ | Viral video: Mukesh Ambani-Nita, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant visit 2nd time parents Akash-Shloka in hospital, watch

Ileana D’Cruz was previously in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years ago. It has been previously reported that the actress is dating Sebastien Laurent Michel, who is a model based in London, and Katrina Kaif's brother. The couple has been in a relationship for close to a year as per reports. However, the two have never confirmed or denied it.