‘If you don’t drink, it doesn’t mean…’: Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor say Dry Day is not about drinking | Exclusive

After taking a break for over 10 years, Saurabh Shukla is back as a writer and director. His latest project, Dry Day, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video brought in great actors like Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor.

Dry Day revolves around the made-up town of Jagodar where alcohol is very common. In the film which has a very serious message, Annu Kapoor plays an important character of a politician. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor talked about their film and revealed how Dry Day is not only about alcohol but also about life.

While talking about the film and the actual meaning of Dry Day, Saurabh Shukla said Dry Day is about doing something valuable, something good on a day. He mentioned, “Dry Day is not about drinking. It is about ‘Did you have anything lucrative or not, or enjoyable that day or not? It’s not just about drinking.”

Meanwhile, on being asked if ‘drinking daaru is bad or not’, Annu Kapoor said, “It depends on the quantity. Whole Europe drinks, and whole Western world drinks. They drink wine also but yes, if you consume anything in excess is of course dangerous. And what is more dangerous is smoking, it is lethal. But if you are consuming 2 pegs of alcohol, eat well, exercise, or walk. There is no problem. I don’t drink but it doesn’t mean that I am a good person and people who drink are bad ones.”

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures in association with Amazon Studios, Dry Day also features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie premiered exclusively on Prime Video on December 22 in Hindi along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.