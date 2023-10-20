Headlines

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Zeenat Aman says she 'cannot remain silent' as she pens long note on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

In the midst of increasingly intense clashes in the Middle Eastern countries, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has revealed that 4,127 people have died in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 1,661 of them were children. Earlier, Akshay Kumar reacted to the ongoing war and now Zeenat Aman has penned a heartfelt note. 

On Friday, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram and shared a carousel post reacting to the ongoing Israel-Palestine war and said, “As a public personality whose job depends on mass appeal, I have always been wary of commenting on politics and religion. I am acutely aware that sharing an opinion on such matters can inflame public emotion. Further, I acknowledge my own lack
of expertise in these arenas. However, I am completely capable of recognising human rights violations when I see them.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She added, “The painful, near unbearable, visuals emerging from Palestine and Israel these past few days have compelled me to write this note. I cannot in good conscience remain silent at such a time.”

She further said that she stand with the International community that is calling for an immediate ceasfire and said, “I stand with the international community that is calling for an immediate ceasefire, access to relief and necessary amenities for the besieged citizens of Palestine, the release of hostages, and a bringing to account of those who oppress, and unleash, violence against civilians of any race and religion.”

The actress further said that we must not be mere spectators of the ongoing attacks and said, “In particular, the blood of the innocent children killed and injured in these devastating and ongoing attacks should weigh heavy on us
all. There is no justification for such barbarity, and we must not be mere spectators to it. I send my solidarity to friends across the world, who have risen above the narrow borders of race, religion and state to embrace ideals of justice, peace, and freedom.” 

Before Zeenat Aman, Akshay Kumar also reacted to it and told Times of India, “Any kind of terrorism is wrong. It is very sad what happens. I hope everything stops and becomes normal; that's all I can pray for.”

