Hrithik Roshan sets the internet on fire as he flaunts his six-pack abs, Anil Kapoor quips 'here comes the real Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan broke the internet with his first post of 2023 as he shared three photos flaunting his washboard abs. "Alright. Let’s go. #2023", the actor captioned his post, which went viral on social media in no time. Multiple celebrities took to the comments section and heaped praises on the Vikram Vedha star.

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Okay then" with the hands bowing down emoji. Kunal Kapoor of Rang De Basanti fame dropped three fire emojis. It was Anil Kapoor's comment that attracted the most attention as he wrote, "Here comes the real fighter" along with multiple hands down and muscle emojis. Doing so, Sonam's dad plugged in their upcoming film Fighter.

Slated to release on January 25, 2024, Fighter is an aerial actioner starring Hrithik and Anil with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who makes his debut as a producer as he is co-producing the film with Viacom18 Studios under his new banner Marflix Productions.

Before Fighter, Anand's next is Pathaan which comes out in theatres later this month on January 25. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the actioner has courted huge controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Multiple BJP politicians objected to the sizzling chemistry between SRK and Deepika in the chartbuster track.

Coming back to Fighter, the film was earlier scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, and was set to clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel who has helmed the two KGF blockbusters. On October 28 last year, the new release date was announced as a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.



READ | Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, director Siddharth Anand fly off to start shooting for aerial actioner