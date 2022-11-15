Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, director Siddharth Anand fly off to start shooting for aerial actioner

Hrithik Roshan-Siddharth Anand/Marflix Instagram

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial actioner Fighter will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the screen for the first time. The Vikram Vedha actor and the Pathaan director have started shooting for the upcoming film slated to release on January 25, 2024.

Siddharth Anand is making his debut as a producer with Fighter as he is co-producing the film with Viacom18 Studios under his banner Marflix Productions. The Marflix social media handle shared the photo of Hrithik and Siddharth standing beside an aircraft on Monday, November 14, and wrote, "And it begins #FIGHTER #hrithikroshan #siddharthanand #marflix #shootbegins #fighter #getsetgo".

A source was quoted telling Mid-Day that the two of them have flown off to Assam as the source said, "Hrithik is scheduled to leave for Assam today. The director has charted out a 10-day schedule in the North-eastern state. The leading man will be joined by co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor directly at the air force station that has been chosen as the site of the shoot."

"The actor began his physical prep in August, and now sports a lithe frame. Along with trainer Kris Gethin, he had set November 9 as his deadline and has achieved his fitness goal well in time", the source added and even informed that the first schedule of the film will be wrapped up in November as the filmmaker has dedicated December and January to his next film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Fighter was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 next year and was set to clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel who has helmed the two KGF blockbusters. On October 28, the new release date was announced as a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.