Hrithik Roshan performs Garba with Falguni Pathak, singer aces his Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step

Actor Hrithik Roshan along with team Vikram Vedha celebrated the Navratri Maha Saptami with Falguni Pathak at a Garba night event in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan along with Vikram Vedha writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, and producer Shibasish Sarkar arrived at one of the biggest Navratri events in Mumbai as guests of honor.

Upon being called on stage, Hrithik Roshan greeted the audience with a hearty, "Kasa Kai Mumbai? Kem cho, majja ma?" leaving the venue in a state of frenzy.

Speaking about his childhood memories at the Navratri event, Hrithik shared, "Bachpan mein bohot khelta tha (garba, dandiya). Bohot mazza aata tha. Mujhe yaad hai ki meri daadi (Ira Roshan) jo hai woh mujhe samjhati thi, mandir main jo devi stapith hoti hai unke bagal mein meri picturon ki jo script hai woh rakhti thi, blessings ke liye. Aur mujhe samjhaati thi ki yeh jo utsav hai yeh unn devi ka utsav hai jisne burai ka sarvanash kiya tha. Uss devi mein bohot shakti hai.. Woh shakti mujhe aaj nazar aarahi hai, aap sab mein! Aur yeh saari jo shakti hai yeh main leke apne kaam mein daalne waala hoon. Apne kirdaar mein daalne waala hoon. Agar aapko mere kaam mein kabhi power dikhein, toh yeh yaad rakhna ki yeh power mujhe aapse mila hai.. Uske liye bohot bohot bohot shukriya. Agar aapka power na ho toh mera kuch nahi hosakta."

The actor also asked for the blessings of the audience for his film Vikram Vedha. Speaking about the film and the auspicious festival, Hrithik said, "Meri daadi ek aur baat samjhaati thi mujhe, kehti thi ki buraai aur acchai dono hum sabmein hai. Aur humare andar buraai aur acchai ka jo sambandh hai woh itna simple nahi hai. Aur yahi hain humari Vikram Vedha ki kahaani. Agar aap ne dekhi nahi hai, toh zaroor dekhiyega. Picture achchi hai iska guarantee main aapko de sakta hoon."

Greeting Falguni Pathak on stage, Hrithik Roshan said, "Falguni ji main aapka bohot bada fan hoon. Kya aap mere saath 2 (Garba) steps karengi?". The veteran singer was quick to suggest that she cannot match steps with Hrithik like his film songs. To which Hrithik requested her to lead and he will follow her along with the audience.

The Garba night event turned into a night full of smiles for the audience who witnessed two legends on stage together, with the evergreen singer Falguni Pathak and India's most loved dancer Hrithik Roshan performing Garba together.

Falguni Pathak also took to recreate Hrithik's famous 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step, with the actor accompanying her with his flawless dance moves.

Amidst a housefull audience cheering and hooting, Hrithik and Falguni Pathak thanked the audience for their love.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are seen promoting their film Vikram Vedha and have been leaving no stone unturned to express their love and gratitude to their audience. After hosting multiple fan events in Mumbai, Hrithik and Saif visited Delhi and Gurgaon last week.

Vikram Vedha has been released in cinema halls worldwide with unanimously positive reviews and strong word of mouth by the audience. The film has been witnessing growth across its 3 days since release.