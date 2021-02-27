Headlines

Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut case: Actor arrives at Mumbai Police Commissioner office to record his statement

Hrithik Roshan was summoned to record his statement in connection with the 2016 complaint in a fake email ID case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 01:33 PM IST

On Saturday, Hrithik Roshan arrived at the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The actor was summoned by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch unit to record his statement in connection with the 2016 complaint in a fake email ID case. Hrithik had registered a case against Kangana Ranaut in 2016 involving an exchange of emails between the two

In 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email id. Kangana had then claimed that the email id was provided to her by Roshan and they had been communicating through the same email id till 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she had referred to him as a silly ex. Roshan had denied having any kind of relationship with Ranaut. The two actors had worked together in the films Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013). Roshan had then claimed that Ranaut had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails. In 2016, the Cyber Cell had also taken Roshan's laptop and phone for investigation.

Roshan had accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. Following an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut's statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id. However, Ranaut has denied sending emails to Roshan.

In December 2020, the case, which was earlier with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police, was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on a request made by Roshan`s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani. 

