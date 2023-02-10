Hansika Motwani reacts to allegations that she 'broke' husband's first marriage: 'It was very easy to make me a villain'

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani’s reality show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The show focuses on the actress’ four-day wedding festivities from last year and features interviews with her and husband Sohael Khaturiya. The first episode also detailed Hansika and Sohael talking about the controversy that arose right before their wedding when the actress was being accused of ‘breaking’ Sohael’s first marriage.

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot last December in Jaipur. Earlier in the year, Hansika announced on social media that they were engaged and shared pictures from Sohael’ Paris proposal to her. Soon after, people began circulating pictures from 2014 that appeared to show Hansika attending Sohael’s first wedding. This led to many trolling the actress for ‘breaking’ that marriage. Talking about that time and those allegations, Sohael said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in the wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.”

Hansika said that she was taken aback at being painted as a villain by people. “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” she said.

Sohael explained that his first marriage lasted ‘for a very short time’ and emphasised that Hansika had nothing to do with its dissolution. “I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started,” he said.

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama airs every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.