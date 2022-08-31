Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh bags Best Actor, Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress, here's complete list

Ranveer Singh- Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for his cricket drama 83 at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for Mimi. Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the "black lady" on Tuesday night.

Prior to Filmfare, Ranveer was given the Best Actor award for his performance in 83 at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India`s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team. Speaking of Kriti Sanon, she was honoured for her performance in Mimi, which was released in 2021. In Mimi, Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Earlier in May 2022, Kriti won her career`s first best actress award and that too at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi. As per the Times of India, here is the list of winners.

Here's the complete list of winners

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actress: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor (Critics' Choice): Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actress (Critics' Choice): Vidya Balan for Sherni

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah

Best Film (Popular Category): Shershaah

Best Film (Critics' Choice): Sardar Udham

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham

Best Original Story: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Debut Male: Ehan Bhatfor 99 songs

Best Debut Female: Sharwari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose for Shershaah

Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do ('83)

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for Mann Bharryaa 2.0 (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Action: Shershaah (Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues)

Best Background Score: Sardar Udham (Shantanu Moitra)

Best Costume: Sardar Udham (Veera Kapur)

Best Editing: Shershaah (A Sreekar Prasad)

Best Production Design: Sardar Udham (Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Dmitrii Malich)

Best Sound Design: Sardar Udham (Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal)

Best VFX: Sardar Udham (Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai