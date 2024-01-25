Fighter release, review live updates: Fans call Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'paisa vasool'

Siddharth Anand's Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's much-anticipatef film Fighter has finally hit the theatres on January 23. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik. The aerial actioner also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.

Siddharth thanks Rakesh Roshan after he calls Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'best'.

Can’t be grateful enough for these words https://t.co/8xZhWm2HWe — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 25, 2024

Fighter Review

DNA review: "Siddharth Anand’s Fighter can be best described as a film with an identity crisis. It does not know what it wants to be. One moment, it is a slick aerial action film with dogfights that are definitely whistle-worthy, aided by some smooth score. The very next second, it descends into the Sunny Deol, John Abraham-territory of patriotic cinema, discarding slickness for over-the-top sloganeering. In the ends of a less experienced director, this film could have become a khichdi of sorts." Read full review here

Deepika Padukone reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana’s video on Sher Khul Gaye

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a video dancing with his daughter on Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye. Deepika Padukone shared the video on her Instagram account and praised her daughter's dance moves. The actress wrote, "Gosh! The little ones got some serious swag" and a heart emoji.

Shah Rukh Khan’s review of Fighter trailer

In a conversation with News18, Siddharth Anand revealed Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Fighter trailer and said, "He loved the trailer. In fact, I met him the day it was released. He loved the look of the villain and the stunts. According to him, the CGI appeared very seamless. He was very impressed."

Fighter public review

#FighterReview - Paisa Wasool



I have never seen before this type Action Adventure and Thrilling Movie in the History of Indian Cinema.



BGM, VFX, Cinematography, Storyline and Directions is Mind-blowing.



FIGHTER = PATHAAN



#HrithikRoshan #Fighter pic.twitter.com/IE28kDLgvi — (@amirans934) January 25, 2024

Netizens hail Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action packed performances in Fighter. The film has openned to positive response from the audience with the fans heaping praise on the film's VFX and calling it 'paisa vasool'

IAF officer praises Fighter

A video is going viral on social media which shows Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan interacting with Indian Air Force officers. In the clip, the officer can be heard praising Fighter and calling it "fantastic."

Fighter opening day prediction

As per trade analyst Atul Mohan, “Fighter could be looking at a Rs 20-25 crore opening day in terms of net domestic collections. It may even be lower given the buzz for the film is not sky high. However, the Republic Day could give it a boost provided the content is good.”

Sussanne Khan calls Fighter 'mega movie'

Sussanne Khan congratulated Hrishik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Bipasha Basu's special message for husband

Bipasha Badu penned a specail message for her husband Karan Singh Grover, she wrote, "I know you love your crazy wife. Fighter. Wishing you @iamksgofficial and the entire team of Fighter stupendous succes. Durga Durga #fighter."

Fans call Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'greatest action film' of all time.

1st Half Done. I think this is one of the greatest action films ever made from Bollywood. Awaiting 2nd half #Fighter — ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) January 25, 2024

Siddharth Anand shared fans reviews on Twitter and in one of his tweets, he wrote, "the standing ovation was the most gratifying experience ever!! So grateful."

The standing ovation was the most gratifying experience ever!! So grateful https://t.co/J3hp0HrVti — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 25, 2024

Rakesh Rohan reviews Fighter, call it best. He tweeted, "Watched…Fighter the best, Hrithik the best, Deepika the best, Anil the best, Sid the bestest, SALUTE to all."

Watched…

Fighter the best

Hrithik the best

Deepika the best

Anil the best

Sid the bestest

SALUTE to all pic.twitter.com/LHqAWu7Ym7 — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 24, 2024

Fans dress up as fighters as they are excited to watch Hrithik Roshan-starrer

A day before film's realese, Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote, "The Indian Air Force band's powerfully rousing rendition of the #SpiritOfFighter theme echoes in the skies and makes our hearts soar. Truly an honour! #VandeMataram #Fighter"

The Indian Air Force band's powerfully rousing rendition of the #SpiritOfFighter theme echoes in the skies and makes our hearts soar. Truly an honour!#VandeMataram #Fighter@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/J3Hc1hAOp0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 24, 2024

First day-first show

Fans were seen celebrating outide theatres, their level of excitement can clearly be seen in this video.

Excited fans can't calm down, they took to Twitter and expressed their excitement

The trailer for Fighter was released last week, featuring high-octane aerial action sequences. In the trailer, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the Fighter team embark on a mission in response to an airstrike from across the border that impacts the nation.