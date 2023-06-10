Search icon
Farah Khan reveals Salman Khan's duplicate shot half of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song: 'Salman aata tha 2-3 ghante ke liye'

Salman Khan was seen playing Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai while Shah Rukh Khan played Rahul in Kajol-starrer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Farah Khan reveals Salman Khan's duplicate shot half of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song: 'Salman aata tha 2-3 ghante ke liye'
Credit: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fanpge/Sony TV

Popular filmmaker Farah Khan recently talked about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye when he appeared on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. She revealed that most of the scenes in the film were done by Salman Khan's duplicate because he was available only for few hours.

Salman Khan was seen playing Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai while Shah Rukh Khan played Rahul in Kajol-starrer. In the promo shared by the makers, Farah said, “Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia h. Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha (Ritji was very cute. Let me tell you that in the song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ritji did half of the song as Salman's duplicate. He used to come only for 2-3 hours. So all the back shots, top shots, wide shots were done by Ritji).”

Meanwhile, however, as per the information provided by ETimes, Salman is unhappy with Dabbang 4 script. A source told the portal, "Salman has not liked the script given by Tigmanshu. The plan was to let Tigmanshu write and direct Dabangg 4. Now, when the director completed his script, Salman is not the least happy with the results."

So the source confirmed that Tigmanshu was considered to helm Dabangg 4, but now, it is uncertain whether Tigmanshu will rewrite the script and continue to be a part of the much-awaited film. Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg franchise was started in 2010. Anurag Kashyap's brother, Abhinav helmed the film as the director, and it was proudeced by Salman's brother, Arbaaz Khan. Two years after Dabangg, the producers came up with its sequel, Dabangg 2.

Report: Salman Khan rejects Tigmanshu Dhulia's script for Dabangg 4?

