Report: Salman Khan rejects Tigmanshu Dhulia's script for Dabangg 4?

A still of Salman Khan from Dabangg and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise needs a revamp and it seems like the fans will have to wait indefinitely for Dabangg 4. If the media report is to be considered then Salman has rejected writer-director Tigmanshu Dhulia's script for the fourth instalment of Dabangg. Earlier, there were reports that Tigmanshu has been taken on board to give the action franchise a serious tone and to improve the mistakes the makers have committed with Dabangg 3.

However, as per the information provided by ETimes, Salman is unhappy with Dabbang 4 script. A source told the portal, "Salman has not liked the script given by Tigmanshu. The plan was to let Tigmanshu write and direct Dabangg 4. Now, when the director completed his script, Salman is not the least happy with the results."

So the source confirmed that Tigmanshu was considered to helm Dabangg 4, but now, it is uncertain whether Tigmanshu will rewrite the script and continue to be a part of the much-awaited film.

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg franchise was started in 2010. Anurag Kashyap's brother, Abhinav helmed the film as the director, and it was proudeced by Salman's brother, Arbaaz Khan. Two years after Dabangg, the producers came up with its sequel, Dabangg 2. The second instalment of the series was directed by Arbaaz. Seven years after Dabangg 2, Prabhudeva-directed Dabangg 3 released in cinemas. Unlike the first two parts, Dabangg underperformed at the box office and it earned mostly negative reviews from masses and critics.

Back in February, Arbaaz shared an update about Dabangg 4 with us. When he quipped about the status of Dabangg 4, Arbaaz said, "Salman has got some prior commitments, I've also finished a movie. So, we've not started ideating on it. Of course, it will happen, but it will take some time." When asked if Tigmanshu is still a part of the project, Khan added, "Ek time pe he was approached for it. But I don't know what the status is right now. But we are not making any commitments...abhi kuch batayenge nahi, before we are clear about it."