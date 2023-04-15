Farhad Samji says he's amused at Twitter trends against him for directing Hera Pheri 3: 'Yeh sab ab kyun' | Exclusive

Farhad Samji on negative Twitter trends against him

Director Farhad Samji is active on social media and he is well aware of the opinions of netizens. Since Hera Pheri 3 has been finalised with the original trio- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, netizens have been against Farhad directing the much-awaited project.

As per the news reports, Farhad will direct the third instalment of the hit franchise, and a few weeks back, he also directed a promo with the OG cast. Farhad breaks the silence on the multiple negative trends, demanding to replace him as the director for Hera Pheri 3. While speaking to DNA India, Farhad opens up about getting trolled and questions the authenticity of the trend, "If I wanted to sound arrogant, I can say, 'jiska naam hota hai, wohi badnaam hota hai.' But I want to discuss this deeply. There is no official announcement on Hera Pheri 3, but still, there are so many negative comments, toh aapko lagta hai ki yeh genuine comments hai? Trolling ka koi chehra nahi. Agar panch log kisi ko bura bolte hai, toh 50 aur lag jayege uske saath bura bolne ke liye. Aaj trending hai haan mein haan milane ka. Aaj trending hai na mein na milane ka (Do you think this trends are genuine? Trolls are faceless. If today 5 people hate someone, 50 more will join)."

Samji further adds, "Bheed ka koi karam ya dharam nahi hai. If someone meets and point out his concern personally to me, I would consider it. People being judgemental is one thing, but me taking judgement is different. Jab main sign hi nahi hua hoon, toh yeh baat hi kaha se aa gayi ki rakho ya nikalo (why there is this discussion when I'm not officially signed to direct). This is not worrisome but amusing for me. Yeh sab ab kyu ho raha hai."

Farhad assures that he's constantly learning from the feedback, and he aims to win back the disappointed audience members "Film line mein ya toh aap jeetoge ya sikhoge, haroge nahi. Toh hum log seekhge. Agar audience ko kisi joke pe hassi nahi aayi toh hum log aur behtar karenge (In films, we either win or learn, we don't lose. So if an audience member doesn't find my joke funny. I will work harder). We are making it for the audience. Agar audience ko maza nahi aa raha hai toh, we will rectify."

Discussing the previous mistakes, Farhad adds, "Bade se bade directors ki 1-2 filmein aage peeche ho gayi (Even the biggest director failed at the box office). But that does not mean that they are not talented, or they're taking wrong decisions. We are not Gods. Ho jaata hai yaar. (Sachin) Tendulkar har ball par six nahi maar sakta." He concludes by saying, "The road to success is always under construction. So hum sab apni mehnat kar rahe hai (we all work hard)." Farhad's next Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.