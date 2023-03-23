Kunal Khemu speaks against trolls targeting Farhad Samji for directing Hera Pheri 3, says 'kisi ko gaali..' | Exclusive

Kunal Khemu, Farhad Samji

Director Farhad Samji has become netizens' favourite, right after he was announced as the director of Hera Pheri 3. The director has been mercilessly trolled for taking Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty-starrer franchise ahead. Internet users have run trends against the director. Netizens don't want Farhad as the director of Hera Pheri 3, and Kunal Khemu has supported the director against the negative trend.

Kunal and Farhad's collaboration goes way back from Golmaal 3 (2010). Recently, Kunal was seen leading Samji's recently-released debut web series Pop Kaun? While promoting his upcoming film Kanjoos Makhichoos, Kunal opens up about the negative trend against Farhad, Khemu says, "Ek toh yeh baat hui ki 'kuch toh log kahenge..logo ka kaam hai kehna.' Aapko apna karam karte rehna hai (On one side, we believe that we should continue working, regardless of naysayers). If you're passionate about it, keep doing it. But at the same time, I will not say ki 'log kuch bhi bolte hai.' Because, the same people who criticise, praise me as well. So, If I can take their praises, I should also bear their criticism, their abuses. However, after some filtration, you do realise that a guy doesn't want to abuse someone, he's just following a trend."

Speaking about the 'bheed chaal' of netizens, Kunal adds, "Sometimes there is a trend of loving somebody, and sometimes there is a trend of hating somebody. Today, if someone passes away, people quickly drop their condolence on social media. Similarly, Holi ke time wishes dal dete hai, thinking ki 'mera bhaar utar jaaye.' Toh agar kisi ko gaali dena ka trend chal raha hai, toh log gaali de dete hai (People just want to post about trends. So, if there is a trend of abusing someone, people join them). When you ask them, they say 'kuch chal raha tha..mujhe nahi pata kya tha (It was something, I had no clear idea about it).' You can filter it, and understand that this is not my audience." Khemu asserts.

The actor further adds that if an audience member doesn't relate to a certain genre of comedy, the makers don't deserve to be abused. "Slapstick comedy has been there for ages, right from Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy. You may not like the genre, but you don't need to abuse the guy for that. Ussi ke saamne log pyaar bhi karte hai (People do shower appreciation as well). But we tend to get attracted towards negativity. Jab kisi ko gaali padti hai toh bheed jama ho jaati hai. Jab kisi ki taarif ho rahi hoti hai toh waha bheed jama nahi hoti. Bheed ka koi dharam nahi, koi karam nahi (When someone is getting abused, it gets more attraction. But when someone is praised, people tend to ignore. A crowd is nameless and faceless)." Kanjoos Makhichoos will stream on ZEE5 from March 24.