'Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri 3' trends as Twitter slam director after release of Pop Kaun

As Farhad Samji's new show Pop Kaun? was released on Disneyplus Hotstar, miffed netizens have started the trend against the director. As Farhad will helm Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3, internet users are worried about the fate of the much-awaited sequel.

For the unversed, Samji's new show Pop Kaun? stars an ensemble cast of Kunal Khemmu, Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. The show revolves around Kunal's character finding his real father.

The trend of 'Remove Farhad Samjhi from Hera Pheri 3' started hours after Pop Kaun was released. The trend caught the attention, and netizens are sharing their fear and concern about the director spoiling the iconic comedy franchise with dull, WhatsApp jokes, and illogical humour.

We want reply from makers why this chapri director @farhad_samji has been casted for Hera pheri 3@akshaykumar @SunielVShetty



REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI — Makya (@ccdx_2) March 17, 2023

Bolo pencil...teri shaadi cancel@farhad_samji @akshaykumar ab ye sab dekhe hum Hera pheri 3 me?? Unfunny jokes of Samji



REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI — Akkians Network (@immortalkhiladi) March 17, 2023

#HeraPheri3 it's the perfect chance for us of saving Hera Pheri 3. "REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI" is word Ko tweet karo jitna karsakte ho utna, Movie ko Farhad Samji se bachane ka yehi ek tarika hai warna hamara Nolan Samji pura franchise he khatam kardega so make it trend higher pic.twitter.com/8Em6Ze77uy — Parveez Islam (@Crick_Nerd) March 17, 2023

Yeh banayega iconic Hera pheri 3



REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/TOURJxgGnd — Sahil (@SatyaDev_Beats) March 17, 2023

Me After Knowing Farhad Samji will be directing Hera Pheri 3.

REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERIpic.twitter.com/VIYtoYZgR6 — Sourabh (@sourabhemraan) March 17, 2023

Recently, in an interaction with the Bombay Times, Suniel said, “I have always said that Kartik Aaryan was never taking over Akshay’s role in the film. Kartik is the new kid on the block who is extraordinary, but he cannot replace Akshay Kumar. Raju will always remain Raju, and the audience won’t accept a replacement for him. It (Kartik’s) was a new character, and now who’s playing that part or what happens to that character… I am clueless about it. Meanwhile, Akki wanted to (be a part of the franchise). Whatever transpired between the producer and him, Akki knows, but whenever I had spoken to Akki in the past, I had always told him that this film should be our top priority. He had also agreed saying, ‘Yes, this is a film we should work on’."

Hera Pheri 3 will be the third instalment in the cult series. The iconic trio will return and Sanjay Dutt will also join them as the antagonist. Earlier, it was reported that Anees Bazmee was supposed to direct the film. But he and producer Firoz Nadiadwala didn't agree on the same page. Hera Pheri 3 will be the direct sequel to 2006 blockbuster Phir Hera Pheri.