Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

'Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri 3' trends as Twitter slam director after release of Pop Kaun

With the release of Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, and late actor Satish Kaushik's new show Pop Kaun released, netizens are more worried now about Hera Pheri 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

'Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri 3' trends as Twitter slam director after release of Pop Kaun
Farhad Samji -Hera Pheri

As Farhad Samji's new show Pop Kaun? was released on Disneyplus Hotstar, miffed netizens have started the trend against the director. As Farhad will helm Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3, internet users are worried about the fate of the much-awaited sequel. 

For the unversed, Samji's new show Pop Kaun? stars an ensemble cast of Kunal Khemmu, Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. The show revolves around Kunal's character finding his real father. 

The trend of 'Remove Farhad Samjhi from Hera Pheri 3' started hours after Pop Kaun was released. The trend caught the attention, and netizens are sharing their fear and concern about the director spoiling the iconic comedy franchise with dull, WhatsApp jokes, and illogical humour. 

Here are the tweets

Recently, in an interaction with the Bombay Times, Suniel said, “I have always said that Kartik Aaryan was never taking over Akshay’s role in the film. Kartik is the new kid on the block who is extraordinary, but he cannot replace Akshay Kumar. Raju will always remain Raju, and the audience won’t accept a replacement for him. It (Kartik’s) was a new character, and now who’s playing that part or what happens to that character… I am clueless about it. Meanwhile, Akki wanted to (be a part of the franchise). Whatever transpired between the producer and him, Akki knows, but whenever I had spoken to Akki in the past, I had always told him that this film should be our top priority. He had also agreed saying, ‘Yes, this is a film we should work on’." 

Hera Pheri 3 will be the third instalment in the cult series. The iconic trio will return and Sanjay Dutt will also join them as the antagonist.  Earlier, it was reported that Anees Bazmee was supposed to direct the film. But he and producer Firoz Nadiadwala didn't agree on the same page. Hera Pheri 3 will be the direct sequel to 2006 blockbuster Phir Hera Pheri. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users to get new WhatsApp chat attachment menu, spotted in beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.