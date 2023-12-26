Headlines

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, loved Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Munawar's former partner Nazila talks about 'women who pretend to support other women', netizens call it a dig at Ayesha

'Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi...': CM Mohan Yadav talks about expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Meet man who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

Salaar box office collection day 4: Prabhas-starrer earns double than Dunki on Christmas, mints Rs 42 crore on Monday

Dunki box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 20 crore on Christmas

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani has performed well even on Monday that too on the occasion of Christmas. As per early estimates, the film earned Rs 20 crore in India, on day 5.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki, which started slow, is now performing well at box office. It seems that good reviews worked really well for the film which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, SRK-starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani has performed well even on Monday that too on the occasion of Christmas. The film is expected to earn Rs 20.7 crore in India, the total tally now stands at Rs 126 crore.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting hundreds of his fans who gathered outside Mannat. The superstar thanked his fans with folded hands as his film Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, bounced back at the box office.

SRK waved at his fans outside his bungalow Mannat and folded his fans to thank them. The videos of him are now going viral on social media. On its release day, Dunki collected Rs 29.20 crore and saw a drop in its collections on the second day with earnings of Rs 20.12 crore.

The film has touched the hearts of millions and evoked the feeling of love for the homeland. The family audience is flocking to the theaters and the film has impressed the audience of all age groups. Amid its successful run in the theaters, a special screening will be held for the consulates of various nations on 28th December.

The consulates of various nations will be watching Dunki on 28th December in Mumbai. The film has indeed left an indelible impact with its story and is relevant to the masses. Everyone appreciates the story and especially, the NRI audience finds it very relevant. Now, Consulates of different nations will be watching the film which is indeed of great relevance for them. As they are part of the process of delivering visas and applications, The film will make them go through the realities that they usually deal with.

