Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, new CM meets health officials

Watch: Vicky Kaushal tries to slap Ankita Lokhande, leaves Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey shocked, netizens react

Mother finds long-lost son begging on street after seven years, details inside

Watch: Vicky Kaushal tries to slap Ankita Lokhande, leaves Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey shocked, netizens react

Bollywood

Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film shows slight drop on Friday, earns Rs 20 crore

Despite positive reviews, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki suffered a drop on Friday. It seems like Prabhas' Salaar has dented the box-office collection of Dunki.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Dunki has opened to mixed to positive reviews, and despite a good opening, the movie suffered a minor fall on its second day. The box office collection data for day 2 is here, and it's a bit disappointing to SRK fans. 

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimate of Dunki is Rs 20 crores. Released on December 21, Dunki collected Rs 29.20 crores on Thursday, and Rs 20 crores on working Friday. In two days, Dunki has earned Rs 49.20 crores from all the languages. One of the obvious reasons behind the drop of Dunki's collection is Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer actioner Salaar. The Prashanth Neel-directed has opened to bumper response and strong positive reviews from the masses. 

Salaar has not even found its audience from the South, but even from the Hindi version as well. As per this trend, Salaar might overpower Dunki at the weekend. 

When it comes to comparisons, Shah Rukh Khan's last film, Jawan, also saw a decline in the collection. SRK's first film, Pathaan, opened with Rs 57 crores, and Rs 70.50 crores on its second day. Shah Rukh's second release, Jawan, opened with Rs 75 crores, and earned 53 crores on its second day. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Salaar vs Dunki

While speaking to News18, Prithviraj admitted that he's a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, and he will definitely watch Dunki. "I'm really looking forward to watching Dunki. I'm a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, and of course, I'm a huge Rajkumar Hirani fan." The actor added that these major releases have made the Christmas weekend bigger and better. In Kerela, Mohanlal's Neru will also be released with Dunki and Salaar. Speaking about the clash of biggies, he said, "As a film lover, I think this is the greatest holiday season ever in Kerala. We have Salaar, Dunki, and Neru. We get to see three big films at the box office. I don't know abou you, but I'm watching all three."

