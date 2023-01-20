Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to tie the knot in February in Goa

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi are set to tie the knot next month. Abhishek, who directed last year’s hit Drishyam 2, had proposed to Shivaleeka in Turkey last year. The wedding will be held in Goa in the month of February and is expected to attended by some members of the film fraternity.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka have been together for several years. The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey in June ast year. Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi under hot air balloons. A video of the proposal was also shared on social media.

Planning for the wedding is now underway and sources confirm that even though it will be an ‘intimate affair’, family and close friends from the film fraternity are expected to attend. As per a source, the who’s who of Bollywood will make an appearance at the wedding and bless the couple.

Last June, after the video of their dreamy proposal went viral, Shivaleeka had told ETimes, “We are both clear that our work life will not change because we are planning to get married soon. “Right now, we both have engagements on the work front, but the marriage will happen soon. Once we have some breathing space from work, we’ll start making plans. Everyone is excited. Right now, we’ve left it to our parents to figure out what works best”

Shivaleeka started her career as an assistant director with the 2014 film Kick soon after graduating college. She also worked as an assistant director in Housefull 3 before making her acting debut in 2019 with the film Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film also marked the debut of Vardhan Puri. She is best known for playing the female lead in Khuda Haafiz series.

Abhishek, the son of filmmaker Kumar Mangat, assisted his father in producing a number of films before making his directorial debut with Ujda Chaman in 2019. He then directed Drishyam 2. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer was a massive success at the box office.