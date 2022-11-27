Search icon
Drishyam 2 box office collection day 9 estimates: Ajay Devgn starrer likely to earn Rs 126.03 crore

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is demonstrating its genuine potential in a battle with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is demonstrating its genuine potential in a battle with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya after a stellar performance in week 1. If the second Friday was excellent, Saturday has proven to be enormous and is outperforming Bhediya at the box office by a wide margin. 

Drishyam 2 jumped on its second Saturday, or day 9, to earn Rs 13.50–14.50 crores nett, according to the Koimoi. When compared to day 8's 7.87 crores, it's a significant increase. It is evident from this that the movie is here to stay and will continue to be audiences' top choice for a very long time. The overall box office receipts in India range from Rs 126.03 to 127.03 crores. 

Taran Adarsh shared yesterday, "#Drishyam2 continues to dominate, remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Fri… Strong advance bookings should ensure double digits on [second] Sat and Sun… Will comfortably cross ₹ 125 cr in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr. Total: ₹ 112.53 cr. #India biz."   

During the trailer launch of Drishyam 2, the Singham star Ajay explained how the remake is different from the original saying that people would find the former a fresh movie when they would watch the same. According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you." 

In addition, Abhishek Pathak, who made his feature film debut in 2019 with Sunny Singh's comedy-drama Ujda Chaman, said, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions." 

Also read: Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 5: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer likely to collect Rs 10 crore on Tuesday

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 released in cinemas on November 18. 

