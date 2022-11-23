Drishyam 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn starrer crime-thriller stays strong, earns Rs 86.49 crore

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna Drishyam 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Usually, a film's business witnesses a major drop on weekdays. But Drishyam 2 has become a fine exception to the norm. Drishyam 2 has broken all records and surpassed every expectation.

On Tuesday, Drishyam 2 continued to score in double-digits and collected Rs 10.48 crores. Till now, the film has collected Rs 86.49 crores at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the updated collection on his social media, and wrote, "While *most films* collapse / struggle on Day 5, #Drishyam2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]… Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr. Total: ₹ 86.49 cr. #India biz."

A user wrote, "Yr Kiya film banai hai wah yr subarb." Another user wrote, "Absolute amazing movie." A netizen praised the DSP's BGM, "Movie ka BGM (fire emoji)." Another netizen added, "Movie acchi hogi to public full support karegi .. ye boycott se kuch nhi hota..."

The film is the official remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. The series itself is the official remake of Mohanlal starrer cult crime thriller series. The first part of the Hindi remake was released in 2015. The second instalment took seven years to see the day of the light. Now, there are reports about the third instalment of the series. As per the reports, the Malayalam version and Hindi version of the film will release on the same day. This will lead to avoiding any suspense leak, and the makers don't want the suspense should get stale between the gap of two releases. Drishyam 2 was directed by Abhishek Pathak.