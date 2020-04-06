'Do something to lend a helping hand': Shraddha Kapoor urges everyone to do their bit in saving our world

Shraddha Kapoor is truly making the most of her quarantine by spending time with her family and indulging in her hobbies at home, of which the actress keeps giving glimpses on her social media to keep her fans updated. However, amidst all this, now Shraddha has urged her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and has asked everyone to be thankful for what they have and asks everyone to do their bit.

Pressing her audiences to continue doing their bit Shraddha said, "I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is a little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in."

She further added, "Because there will be a lot of people who will need our help and I am happy to be the part of something like that so that I can help in someways. So, just small request to everyone out there to definitely do something to lend a helping hand."

Expressing her gratitude towards her fans and people who have done their bit, the actress said, "Thank you thank you so much, everyone, who has donated."

On the work front, the actress is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and will be seen next alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan directorial.