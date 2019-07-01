Disha Patani's squat video is your mid-week workout motivation

Disha Patani is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. She often posts her workout videos, which have almost always blown our minds. This time however it wasn't Disha but her fan club that posted a video of her working out, doing squats, to be specific.

The actress, who was last seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat, was recorded while performing intense workout in the gym. Disha earned a lot of praises for her role as Radha in the movie, and her song 'Slow Motion Mein' is undoubtedly still a chartbuster.

In the video recorded in her gym, while Disha's instructor held her legs, the actress did quats while holding an exercise ball in her hands. Disha Patani wore white sleevless top and blue shorts paired with black shoes for the workout session.

Take a look at her video here:

Disha Patani was recently snapped shooting for Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. It is slated to release on Valentines Day i.e. February 14, 2020. The movie releases along with Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda.