Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

8 health benefits of walking just 30 mins a day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

“You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South” Papua New Guinea PM Marape at FIPIC

DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?

“Would love to work with Indian actors” 'The Little Mermaid' Director Rob Marshall shared his plans

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Disha Patani took to social media and shared photos in which she can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a tiger print bikini.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is one of the hottest Bollywood stars, burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photo in a tiger print bikini. Sharing the photo, she revealed that she has lost this swim set.

Actress, on July 10, took to social media and shared a collage in which she can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a bikini. She captioned the post, “I lost this swim set…”. In no time, her post went viral and netizens started reacting to it. Some of the social media users linked her post to her Bollywood star Tiger Shroff who she was rumoured to be dating.

Later, the actress deleted her post. For the uninitiated, Disha Patani and Tiger Patani were rumoured to be dating each other for six years before their alleged breakup in August last year. The two of them never made their relationship official. In Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, Tiger somehow confirmed their separation reports when he stated that he has recently become single, without taking anyone's name. After deciding to go on their different paths, the rumoured ex-couple was spotted together at an event in Delhi on Saturday, July 1. Their photos and videos, shared by celebrity paparazzo Yogen Shah and the Instant Bollywood portal on their Instagram pages, went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The two actors were seen sitting next to each other and talking to each other in the clips. Tiger and Disha didn't pose together for the shutterbugs. While the former looked dashing in a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes, the latter looked glamorous in a purple crop top with white pants and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha's next release will be the actioner Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. After multiple delays, the Dharma Productions film will finally hit the theatres on October 27. Tiger's actioner Ganapath - Part 1, also featuring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, arrives in theatres a week earlier on October 20.

Disha and Tiger also have two highly anticipated 2024 films in their kitty. The Malang actress will be seen opposite Suriya in the pan-India period action drama Kanguva planned to be released early next year. While the War actor will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is set to hit theatres in April on the festive occasion of Eid.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar to Dilip Shanghvi: Know the educational qualifications of 6 Indian billionaires

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE