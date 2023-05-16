Disha Patani sets the internet on fire in black bikini in poolside photo, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff reacts

Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling pictures on her social media. On Tuesday, May 16, the actress once again set the internet on fire as she shared a picture in a black bikini while lying on a poolside. The actress didn't write anything to caption her hot and bold photo.

Mouni Roy, who became Disha's BFF after the two of them went on The Entertainers tour earlier this year, reacted to her photos and wrote, "stunner", adding multiple fire emojis and eyes filled with heart emojis. Disha is quite close with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who commented, "Great direction, I must say", along with a laughing emoji.

As Tiger and Disha never made their relationship official, it was reported in August last year that the two actors have broken up after six years of their alleged relationship. In Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, Tiger somehow confirmed the speculations as he stated that he has recently become single, without taking anyone's name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha, which also stars Raashii Khanna. The upcoming film, produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, is scheduled to release on September 15, but recent reports state that it might get postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan arriving in theatres on September 7.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024.



