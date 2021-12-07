Disha Patani drops insanely hot pictures, Tiger Shroff's sister reacts

Without a doubt, Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film Industry. She has a massive fan following on social media, has a strong media presence. She often shares her videos and pictures on Instagram.

Disha Patani has a fan following of 47.8M on Instagram, she keeps her fans entertained and updated. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped two sizzling hot pictures of herself. Undoubtedly, she looks mesmerising in her pictures. In no time, her pictures went viral. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also dropped heart emoji under the post.

Earlier, she had posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a body-hugging short brown dress. She was looking insanely hot in the photo. With more than 17 lakh likes, her picture was doing rounds on social media.

Take a look:

Recently, Disha made headlines after her photos and videos of her attending the special screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth' went viral online. Netizens pointed out that she looked different and speculated if she had undergone the knife.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.