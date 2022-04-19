Disha Patani brutally trolled for her revealing monokini photo, netizens call it 'vulgar'

Disha Patani/Twitter

Bollywood star Disha Patani recently took the internet by storm as she posed in a sexy monokini. Known for her bikini looks and risque fashion choices, Disha Patani's monokini photo did not come as a surprise for netizens. However, many were of the opinion that Disha went a little too far with her recent revealing monokini photo.

On one hand, while Disha's fans went gaga over the actress's hourglass figure and her flawless skin, another section of netizens weren't impressed. And therefore, they trolled Disha by dropping some hate-filled, harsh and mean comments on Twitter and Instagram.

In the now-viral photo, Disha Patani, clad in a sultry monokini struck a sensuous pose for the camera. She oozed confidence in the bold outfit and left a section of social media users asking for more with her drool-worthy photo. However, some felt offended by the Disha's not-so-sankskari photo and so, trolled the actress for going so bold.

"Indian culture kha gye tumhare baby?" asked a Twitter user. "Tell her one can look cute n hot in full clothes too," wrote another. "kya gandh daala hai," commented another. "Vulgar pic...," tweeted yet another user. Another user trolled Disha by sharing a dialogue from Tiger's film, 'arey chotti bachi ho kya'. Then there were also mean comments like 'Kismat ho toh tiger jaisi ho'.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating for some time now. While there has been no official announcement, their dinner dates and vacations together hint that the couple will make it official anytime soon.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. She also has 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra.