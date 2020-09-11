Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu's old interview about Sajid Khan go viral amid fresh sexual harassment allegations

Filmmaker Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment on Wednesday by Paula, an Indian model, who alleged that the director harassed her under the pretense of getting her a role in his film Housefull. Amid new speculations, old interviews of Dia Mirza and Bipasha Basu about Sajid Khan have gone viral. In her interview, back in 2018, Dia had said that she was deeply disturbed after hearing about Sajid's allegations Zee News reported.

Dia had said, "I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist, and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace."

On the other hand, Bipasha's 2014 interview also went viral who had decided to refrain from promoting Humshakals prior to its release, saying that she won't work with Sajid Khan, the film's director, ever again. She had said she was "extremely disturbed by the result" of the film and "didn't know how to promote the film with all honesty".

Asked if she will work with Sajid again, Bipasha had said, "No, I will never work with him. I have nothing against Vashu-ji and Fox Star Studios. They have put in so much money and I respect that. I love Vashu-ji, it's just that I didn't want to come to a podium and lie and look like a fool. I am the worst liar in the world. So I took a stand."

For the uninformed, Paula penned a note on Wednesday in which she said that she was abused by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. Paula wrote, "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 (sic)."

In 2018, several female actresses including a journalist had accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment. Amid the #MeToo row, the makers of Housefull 4 had also dropped Sajid’s name as a director of the movie. The filmmaker has made very rare public appearances since then.