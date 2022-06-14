Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after her heart rate increases

Credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was taken to hospital after her heart rate increased on the sets of her upcoming film, in Hyderabad.

After her treatment at Hyderabad's Kamineni Hospital, the actress returned to the set. According to the media reports, the actress complained of uneasiness after her heart rate increased. For the unversed, Deepika is busy shooting with Amitabh Bachchan for a film that also features Prabhas, in Hyderabad.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give us couple goals, and they proved their chemistry at Cannes. Earlier, the Om Shanti Om actress posted a reel from her Cannes film festival diaries, where she was having some goofy moments with her team. In the video, Deepika recalled how she was gifted a bird toy, and she was baffled by the gesture. Later, Deepika got a huge chocolate bar from the festival team, and a delighted Deepika shared the chocolate with them.

During the last few seconds of the video, Deepika brought Ranveer into the frame and called him, "My trophy." Singh agreed to it and added, "I'm the present for today." If you will watch the video closely, you will notice that Singh was standing in the room, and he was cheering Deepika in the background.

As soon as the actress posted the video, her followers made it viral instantly and praised the duo. One of the users asserted, "You guys are couple goals. Love you." While another user commented, "I love you and your trophy. Both are looking amazing in your attires." One of her fans added, "Beautiful couple god bless." A netizen called the duo and asserted, "Glad she’s showing back love to him. Otherwise, she used to look lost." Another netizen added, "its show her love towards him."