'Declared flop and how it turned out to be biggest hit': Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 22 years of 'Satya'

July 3, 1998, Ram Gopal Varma gave Indian cinema one of the most unforgettable movies of all time - Satya. With this film, Manoj Bajpayee received well-deserved recognition and his role as Bhiku Mhatre has gone down in the history of movies. The film is loved for his screenplay, music, direction, performances and everything. Today, as the film completed 22 years of its release Manoj decided to share an anecdote about Satya.

He took to his Instagram page and posted a still of Bhiku Mhatre from the film along with a fact about Satya. He captioned his post stating, "And my life changed...!!! Can’t forget the 3rd July 1998 ..monsoon..it was declared a flop and how it turned out to be the biggest hit ..ran for 25 weeks..!! Satya!!! Edited by Apurva Asrani (19 years then) Written by Anurag Kashyap (23 years then) And Saurabh Shukla directed by THE RGV music by Sandip Chowta!!"

The fact of the film read as "The cult classic gangster trilogy and one of the influential realistic movies in Indian cinema. Varma initially planned to make an action film but decided to make a film focusing on felony after meeting some criminals. He hired and opted to use lesser-known actors."

Check out Manoj's post below:

Satya starred J. D. Chakravarthy along with Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Aditya Srivastava, Saurabh Shukla, Govind Namdev, Makrand Deshpande, Shefali Shah among many others.

Manoj also won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor which was his first National Award.