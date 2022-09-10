Search icon
Cuttputlli star Rakul Preet Singh reacts to crime-thriller getting criticised for romantic angle

Rakul Preet Singh who starred in Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar, has has talked about film getting criticised for having a romantic angle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

File Photo

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh who starred in Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar, has has talked about film getting criticised for having a romantic angle. 

“There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala. Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch." she said according to IndianExpress.

 “My criteria is a combination of things. Sometimes you want to be a part of the script, sometimes you feel that this script is not about my character but I want to be in that story. You want to work with a certain filmmaker, a certain actor. I see what excites me when I hear the film, who I want to associate with.”

Talking about film’s story, she said “I couldn’t guess who the killer was till the last ten minutes of the story. I enjoy thrillers as a genre. So getting an opportunity to be a part of a good script, to work opposite a good actor, I couldn’t say no to the film,”

For the unversed, Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological crime thriller Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal, and Amala Paul in the lead. The film was earlier titled, Miss Cinderella. On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's family drama Raksha Bandhan. The film didn't meet with a favourable response from the audience, and it underperformed at the box office. Apart from Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar has a spree of releases with Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Selfiee. Reportedly Jolly LLB 3 will also start its production next year. 

 

