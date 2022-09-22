Search icon
Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor's fee for Ayan Mukerji's film will stun you

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji revealed a surprising fact about Ranbir Kapoor's fees, and it will leave you amazed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has brought the much-required relief at the box office, and the film is still running strong at the box office. As per the trade analyst, the film has collected more than Rs 360 crores till now from worldwide. 

As the film is basking success across the globe, director Ayan Mukerji reveals how much leading star Ranbir Kapoor charged for the film. While speaking to Komal Nahta, Ayan stated his best friend Ranbir Kapoor was as dedicated to the project as he himself, and the actor has forgone his acting fees for Brahmastra. Yes, Ranbir did Brahmastra for free, he didn't take his acting fees. In fact, Ranbir is a co-producer of Brahamstra. During the closing credits of the film, Ranbir's name does appear under the producer category. 

READ: Brahmastra: Amid Kangana Ranaut's attack on box office collections, Ranbir Kapoor opens up on film's budget

While speaking to Komal, Ayan said, "Yeh film humari bahut hi personal sacrifices se bani hai. Toh yes, yeh sach hai ki Ranbir didn't take anything while the making of Brahmastra. Aur main maanta hu ki iske begair hum yeh film ko bana hi nahi paate. I think it's a very big thing, kyuki it could not have been possible." 

Watch Ayan's statement on Ranbir here

In another interview, Ayan opened up on the budget of Brahmastra. Mukerji said, "Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in the trilogy and in parts 2 and 3. So, a lot of the cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, and the concept work on Part 2 and Part 3. And then there was the idea which was always in my mind but which really came to life while making Brahmastra was the idea of Astra, Vanastra." Brahmastra was released in cinemas on September 9. 

