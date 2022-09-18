Brahmastra: Amid Kangana Ranaut's attack on box office collections, Ranbir Kapoor opens up on film's budget

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has broken the silence on the budget and economics of his latest fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor even reacted to the reports of the film being made on a lavish budget of over Rs 400 crores. Brahmastra has kicked started the Astraverse, and it will be followed by two more instalments. Since the release of the film, there is a curiosity about the budget and recovery of the film among netizens. Even actress Kangana Ranaut mocked the film's collections and even questioned how can a film can be called a hit when it costs Rs 650 crores.

Now, Ranbir has opened up on the budget and added that Brahmastra is 'unique' as they have jotted down the budget for the trilogy. While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir added, "These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy."

Kapoor added that they will be using the assets throughout the trilogy. They have got their presets that will be helpful in Part Two and Part Three. "The assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films." Ranbir quashed the discussed economics, and added, "So, it’s not like the figures floating around, whether it’s hundred rupees or two hundred rupees, are correct. It’s all wrong. The economics of this film is not like the economics of other films that have been made in our industry." Ranbir stated that they can easily go into Part Two and Part Three. "In Part 1, Ayan (Mukerji, director) had to learn how to make this kind of film,” Kapoor concluded.