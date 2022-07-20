Search icon
Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor opens up on song Kesariya being trolled, says 'we as artists...'

Ranbir Kapoor gave an honest take on trolling and memes, and it's worth reading.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 06:33 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt from Kesariya

Before the trailer of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva amazed the audience, it was the chemistry of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with the vocals of Arijit Singh that built up the craze for the film. The teaser of the song Kesariya was well received among the masses, and it was one of the most-awaited songs of the year. The makers realised audience expectations, and thus they released the full song online a few days ago. 

Fans of Arijit Singh savour the song like a feast, and even the chemistry of Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia) has been applauded by the masses. But the word 'love storiya' from the song draws mixed reception. Apart from receiving love, the song even welcomed memes and trolling, and several netizens pointed out this word as a misfit in the song. Now, the leading star of the film has opened up about trolling and stated that it has become a part of social media. During the promotion of Shamshera, Ranbir spoke to India.com and said, "See, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do…We’re very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love. Today, memes and trolling are all part of life.... and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music, and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is.”

Kesariya has also been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, and unlike the Hindi version, they have been received well by the audiences. Brahmastra will release on September 9, but before that Ranbir will come up with his action-adventure Shamshera. The Karan Malhotra directorial will release on July 22. Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the leads. 

 

