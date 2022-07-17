Brahmastra: Kesariya's 'love storiya' line sparks meme fest on Twitter

Kesariya song

On Sunday afternoon, the film's creators released Kesariya, the first song from Brahmastra, and within minutes, the eagerly awaited song was trending on social media. While most people enjoyed the love song, some cringed at certain passages, especially certain lyrics. Social media users shared a number of memes in response to the song's use of the Hinglish term 'love storiya'

Many users shared memes about the song on Twitter, particularly the ‘love storiya’ part.

Check out the memes here:

A small piece of elaichi can ruin the entire biryani.#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/RfqE8sRubG — Gauree(@liliiesandlove) July 17, 2022

A day before the wedding of Ranbir and Alia, Ayan released the teaser of Kesariya and it broke the internet. Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for the whole song, and finally, the biggest love anthem of the year has been released on Sunday, July 17.

The 2-minute-and-52-second video shows Ranbir and Alia's crackling chemistry and the real-life couple exudes brilliance in each and every frame of the lovely track that is bound to become a superhit and will be one of the main draws in attracting people to theatres to watch the film on the big screen.

Before the official release, the National Award-winning singer sang the song in his live concert on the night of Saturday, July 16 in Sydney, and the videos from the concert found their way to the internet. Shared by many Twitter users, the small clip spread like a wildfire on the internet.