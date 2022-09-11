Brahmastra box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film is unstoppable, earns Rs 71 crore in India

Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra/Twitter

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra has worked its wonders at the box office as Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus continues to mint money at an unstoppable speed. The Hindi version of the fantasy adventure epic has collected Rs 71 crore in India itself.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of Sunday, September 11, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr - ₹ 32.5 cr Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr - ₹ 38.5 cr Final total could be higher... #India biz." He even continued that the national multiplex chains have amassed around Rs 38 crore in the two days as he further stated, "National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers...Day 1: ₹ 17.08 cr est Day 2: ₹ 20.67 cr est'.

Talking about its worldwide collections, the big-budget visual spectacle has earned Rs 160 crore at the global box office. Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram account and wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA 2-DAYS BOX OFFICE प्यार से बड़ा कोई ब्रह्मास्त्र नहीं है इस दुनिया में । (There is no bigger Brahmastra in the world than love) Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend!".

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax.



The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.