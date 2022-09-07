Search icon
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know their characters in Ayan Mukerji's film

With just a couple of days left for Brahmastra to release, here's a look at who is playing which character in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 07, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is just a couple of days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the big-budget entertainer promises to be a grand visual spectacle. Before the film hit cinemas worldwide, here's a look at who is playing which character in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus. (All images: File photos)

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1/6

Ranbir Kapoor plays a DJ named Shiva, who is introduced in the trailer as 'Brahmastra ki Qismat ka Sikandar'. Shiva is himself Agnyastra, the astra of fire in the Astraverse created by the filmmaker.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2/6

Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time and she portrays Isha, his love interest in the film whose guiding principle is that love is the biggest weapon in the world.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
3/6

Amitabh Bachchan portrays Guru, Ranbir's mentor and he possesses Prabhastra, the sword of light. He is the leader of the Brahmansh, the group that protects the astras from the dark forces.

4. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
4/6

Mouni Roy plays one of the principal antagonists named Junoon, the Queen of Darkness. Ayan has said that her character initially was a limited one but later extended into a full-length role.

5. Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna
5/6

Nagarjuna makes his comeback to Bollywood after 19 years and he plays the artist named Anish who possesses Nandi Astra and will be seen protecting Ranbir and Alia from the dark forces.

6. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
6/6

Shah Rukh Khan's guest appearance has been confirmed by Mouni Roy, but no details have been shared on his role. As per multiple reports, he yields Vanarastra in the fantasy adventure epic.

