Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know their characters in Ayan Mukerji's film

With just a couple of days left for Brahmastra to release, here's a look at who is playing which character in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is just a couple of days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the big-budget entertainer promises to be a grand visual spectacle. Before the film hit cinemas worldwide, here's a look at who is playing which character in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus. (All images: File photos)