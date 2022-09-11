Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Ayan Mukerji's film has a special Swades connection

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra/Twitter

Before making his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009, Ayan Mukerji started his Bollywood career as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades and with his latest magnum opus Brahmastra, the filmmaker decided to give tribute to his first film and the superstar in a special way.

The Pathaan actor has a cameo appearance in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure epic and he plays the scientist named Mohan Bhargava who possesses the Vanarastra. And guess what? Shah Rukh's character in Ashutosh Gowariker's cult classic Swades was named Mohan Bhargava too.

Well, it was not just in Swades that Ayan got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh, it was the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar who has co-produced Brahmastra along with Star Studios, where the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker also worked as an assistant director.

Ayan has expressed his admiration and love for SRK multiple times in his interviews. In his Instagram post dated April 1, 2019, he can be seen hugging Shah Rukh as he writes, "SRK. Inspiration. Obsession. Idol. My single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years, leading up the highlight of my 2 assistant director experiences - Swades and KANK - which was that I got to be in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan."

READ | Brahmastra celeb review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan laud Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film



Coming to Brahmastra, Ayan's magnum opus was finally released in theatres and opened on a historic first day as the big-budget entertainer earned a massive Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy are also seen in the film in pivotal roles. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part was revealed in the climax as Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.