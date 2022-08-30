Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji drops new clip featuring Ranbir Kapoor, says he's 'very emotional, nervous' ahead of release

Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Brahmastra/Instagram

The highly-anticipated film Brahmastra, starring the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, hits cinemas on September 9. And with just ten days left for its worldwide theatrical release, the director Ayan Mukerji dropped a new clip from the film featuring Ranbir's lead character Shiva.

Along with sharing the video, Ayan expresses his excitement ahead of the film's release as he wrote, "10 DAYS TO GO. Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me."

"But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!", the filmmaker concluded who makes his return to direction after nine years with Brahmastra.

Before the mega-budget fantasy adventure epic, Ayan has only helmed two films in his career and both of them starred Ranbir as the leading hero with whom he has collaborated again for Brahmastra. He made his debut in 2009 with the coming-of-age romance drama Wake Up Sid in which Konkona Sen Sharma was paired opposite the Shamshera actor.

After four years, he directed a coming-of-age romance drama again titled Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which saw Ranbir sharing screen space with his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry was highly appreciated in the film, which also turned out to be a global blockbuster with earning more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.



Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada, is intended to be the first part of the Astraverse trilogy.