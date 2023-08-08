Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Boney Kapoor played Ranbir Kapoor's father in his acting debut in Luv Ranjan-directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also featured Shraddha Kapoor.

Producer Boney Kapoor made his acting debut earlier this year in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, which earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide, is directed by Luv Ranjan who has previously helmed the two Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ku Titu Ki Sweety.

Now, in a recent interview, Boney has shared that he hasn't watched the film. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I haven’t watched the film till date because main ghabra raha hoon, samajh nahi aa raha ki maine kaam theek kia ya nahi. Isliye mene abhi tak dekhi hi nahi (I still fear and don't know if I have done good work so I haven't seen it yet). People called me and appreciated my work in the film. Some also said, ‘Bohot chota role tha aapka, poori picture mein hona chahiye tha aapko (You had such a small role,you should have been in the entire film)". So, I’ve received very different comments."

When Kapoor was asked about his limited screen time and fewer dialogues in the film, he stated, "Dialogues ya scenes kam kyun the, yeh toh aap director ko poochiye (Ask the director why my dialogues or scenes are less). Write a letter to Luv Ranjan and ask, 'Aapne itne achhe artiste ko waste kaise kar diya? (Why did you waste such a good artist). But, mujhe toh mazaa aaya karke (But, I really enjoyed doing it), it was a good and happy unit."

After Boney Kapoor's acting debut, his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor's first Bollywood film The Archies will premiere on Netflix later this year. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical romantic drama also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.



