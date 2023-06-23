Zoya Akhtar reveals how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor 'started from scratch' for The Archies

Zoya Akhtar-The Archies/File photo-Instagram

The teaser for the much-awaited The Archies was unveiled last week at the annual Netflix event Tudum in Brazil last week. Set in the 1960s, the Zoya Akhtar-directed teenage musical romantic drama is based on the American comics of the same name and has been in the news since it was announced due to its star cast.

The Archies marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda also feature in prominent roles.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed the details about the extensive training that the star kids had to undergo before they came on the sets. Speaking to Film Companion, Zoya said, "They had to read the comics obviously because it’s not their generation, I gave them I don't know how many films to watch from the period, teenage films, films from the 60s, musicals, just different tonalities. They did acting workshops, dance workshops, singing workshops, they had to do skating, swimming, cycling, they had to do everything you can think of."

"Then we did an entire workshop with them with the camera because it is a very technical job. So catching the light, hitting the mark, what does it mean to give shoulder, to be in a close-up, to be in a wide shot, action continuity, what is set protocol. They went to school. They came to set trained, they're pros", she concluded.

The Archies, which will release on Netflix later this year, is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies: Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. She has also directed shorts in Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories.



