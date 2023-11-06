Bollywood's biggest flop actor today has 9 consecutive flops, only one hit ever, this star kid still has 200-crore film

This son of a big filmmaker and actor has given nine back-to back big flops and has yet signed films worth Rs 250 crore.

How you do in your career in films largely depends upon your star power, your ability to draw people to the theatre. In earlier days, this mainly depended upon one actor’s success and failure at the box office. Other factors were negligible. With the arrival of social media, that changed. Now, bankability has other factors attached as well. That is probably why many actors continue to get big films despite not being successful at the box office. To a layman, it may look like nepotism or any other such conspiracy but the reason is seldom that straight. Case in point – one ‘star kid’, whose films have continued to bomb at the box office.

The star kid with 9 consecutive disasters at the box office

Arjun Kapoor’s career of late has not quite had the trajectory he would have wanted. The actor comes from an illustrious film family with filmmaker Boney Kapoor for his father and Anil and Sanjay Kapoor for his uncles. Yet, Arjun’s career has not taken off despite a good beginning. His debut Ishaqzaade was a sleeper hit. Two years later, he starred in his career’s only super hit – 2 States. But since then, it has all been downhill. Since 2016, Arjun has appeared in nine films – all of which have bombed at the box office. These include Half Girlfriend, Mubarakan, Namastey England, India’s Most Wanted, Panipat, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and finally and most recently The Lady Killer. Seven of these films have been termed ‘disaster’ by trade pundits. This run of bad form has meant that netizens are wondering if Arjun is 'Bollywood's biggest flop actor of our generation'.

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming films

But the box office success does not seem to have hampered Arjun’s career. The actor is currently working in two films. The first of which is a relatively small film – Meri Biwi Ka Remake. But he is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s ambitious Cop Universe film Singham Again. The film, which stars several big names, is reportedly mounted on a Rs 200-crore budget and is said to be among the most expensive action films ever produced in Bollywood.