The Lady Killer box office day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sells only 293 tickets across India, collects...

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer The Lady Killer became an ultra disaster on the first day of its release. Check out the shocking box office figures of Friday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer crime thriller The Lady Killer was released in cinemas with little-to-no buzz, and the film declared disaster on the first day itself. As per the trade tracker portal Sacnilk, the film has shockingly earned only Rs 38,000. 

As per the latest media reports, The Lady Killer has become the lowest opener of Bhumi and Arjun's career. Sacnilk also reported that across India only 293 tickets were sold on the first day. On X (formerly Twitter), Sacnilk tweeted, "#TheLadyKiller Day 1: 38K [293 tickets]. When you release a half-backed movie just for the sake of release." 

Talking about The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor told PTI, “Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, the film has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space.” 

Director Ajay Bahl said in an interview with Telly Chakkar, “It’s been completely wonderful. It looks cliché when you praise your actors because of course, you can’t say bad things about them. But, I am going to say from the bottom of my heart that it’s been a pleasure working with both of them. These new-age actors are super committed because they are focused and they give it their all. They are more mature, especially Arjun; he has turned over a new leaf in his life in terms of his performance.” 

Helmed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is a thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film was released in cinemas with Raj Kundra's UT69 on November 3.

